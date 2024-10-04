As Jennifer Lopez navigates her fourth divorce, her past comments have resurfaced in which the singer detailed the abuse she's endured while in past relationships.

Lopez's 2014 memoir, 'True Love', focuses on some of her life's most defining periods. "She confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she's ever been," the memoir's summary details.

That said, it was the 55-year-old star's third marriage to fellow musician Marc Anthony — with whom she shares two children — which made her realize that she'd previously been in abusive relationships, per 'AtlantaBlackStar.'

"I've never gotten a black eye or busted lip, but I have been in relationships where I felt abused one way or another: mentally, emotionally, verbally," the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' star wrote in her book.

"I know what it feels like for your soul to be diminished by the way your loved one is treating you," she added, per the outlet. It remains unclear which relationship she's describing, although at some point she does get specific.

"As I sat there getting made up, my heart was beating out of my chest and I felt like I couldn't breathe...I became consumed with anxiety," the singer described, detailing an instance where she was preparing for a photoshoot. "It was one of those moments when you're so scared you can't even scream. In a blur of fear and panic, I looked at Benny and my mother and blurted out the words: 'I don't think I can be with Marc anymore.' Then I burst into tears."

Anthony went on record addressing their split back in 2011 during an interview with ABC News, where he simply chucked it up to, "These things happen," and revealed that the two came to the agreement together.

"It was a realization on both our parts. So you know it wasn't shocking," Anthony, 56, added.

That said, fans would argue that her divorce from 'The Accountant' star, Ben Affleck, also lacked shock value — as the two were spotted seemingly uncomfortable during their date night at the GRAMMY awards back in 2023.

"Ben quickly went viral after fans noticed he appeared to look bored every time the cameras panned to him," 'Entertainment Tonight' reported regarding the tense vibes between the now-divorced duo.

Lopez has been married four times in the past, including Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and Ben Affleck from 2022 till her most recent divorce in 2024.