Nell Smith, a rising musical talent known for her collaboration with The Flaming Lips, has died.

She was 17.

Smith had been preparing to release her debut solo album under Bella Union, but her life was cut short in a fatal car accident last weekend. Simon Raymonde, the owner of Bella Union, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

In a statement online, Smith's family expressed their grief, calling her "feisty, talented, unique, and beautiful."

Smith was "cruelly taken from us on Saturday night. We are reeling from the news and don't know what to do or say. She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years."

"She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts," the statement continued. "Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work through things."

Bella Union shared a message of condolences on social media, with Raymonde stating, "We are all shocked and devastated" by the sudden loss of the young artist in British Columbia. He revealed that Smith had been gearing up for her solo record's release in early 2025.

The Flaming Lips frontman, Wayne Coyne, also spoke about the tragedy during the band's Saturday performance in Portland, Oregon. He confirmed that Smith had died in a car accident. The band had worked with the young artist on a collaborative album when she was just 14 years old, helping her gain recognition in the music industry.

Smith's death marks a devastating loss of a young artist just as her promising career was beginning to take off.