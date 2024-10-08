"Beverly Hills, 90210's" Nicholas Pryor, who had a prolific career in film, television, and stage, has died. He was 89.

Many may remember Pryor as the father of Tom Cruise in the 1983 film "Risky Business." He also had another notable role as father, this time of Robert Downey Jr. in "Less Than Zero," which was released in 1987.

It was confirmed by Pryor's wife, actress Christine Belford, to The Hollywood Reporter that he died Monday of cancer at his home, which is located in Wilmington, North Carolina.

In an emotional Instagram post, "General Hospital" star Jon Lindstrom confirmed that Pryor passed away "surrounded by loving family." Lindstrom and Pryor worked together on "General Hospital" and its spin-off "Port Charles."

After enumerating some of those the late actor had worked with, including Jack Nicholson and Ewan McGregor, Lindstrom noted in this post that Pryor "delivered terrific work in Film and TV for over 60 years."

"But to me, he was my friend. One of the best I've ever had, he said. "He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father-figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on ["General Hospital"] and ["Port Charles"].

Pryor's other film credits include "Damien - Omen II" (1978), "Pacific Heights" (1990), and "Collateral Damage" (2002).

Those more familiar with his television roles will know him as A. Milton Arnold, the Chancellor of California University, in "Beverly Hills, 90210."