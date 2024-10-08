Legendary Cuban MLB pitcher Luis Tiant has died.

He was 83.

Major League Baseball confirmed the star's passing Tuesday, October 8, although the baseball player's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Luis Tiant. In a Major League career that spanned 19 seasons, "El Tiante" made three All-Star teams and won 20 or more games four times," MLB wrote in a heartfelt post on Twitter, now x.

"Tiant won two ERA titles in the American League — one in 1968 for Cleveland, and another in 1972 for Boston. The Cuba native also pitched for the Yankees, Twins, Pirates and Angels. He was 83," the league concluded.

The beloved player is survived by his wife, Maria, and three children: Luis Jr., Isabel, and Daniel.

