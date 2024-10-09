It seems while others may take everyday activities for granted, '1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is basking in her achievements — which include simple activities — following her stellar weight loss journey.

As the fan-favorite series returns with all-new episodes, the very first episode took a deep dive into the status of Tammy's condition and mental health status.

During the show, 38-year-old Tammy revealed that she still feels insecure about the excess skin she's currently carrying. That said, she's thrilled with how her life has changed since she attended an obesity rehab center in Ohio.

'Now that I've lost so much weight, I'm able to do things that I never would have been able to do," Tammy said, as the reality star has dropped a jaw-dropping 500 pounds. "I think people do take the small things for granted. Being able to cross your legs and put your shoes on," the older sibling detailed.

"I'm able to sit comfortably on the toilet, I've never been able to do that," she explained. The TLC star didn't hold back in revealing her insecurities, and some health issues she's endured despite earning the incredible milestone.

"The only problem is this excess skin is out of control," she added. A member of the crew chimed in asking how much she has now, Tammy shot back, 'Too d**n much!'

"I get rashes under my stomach and that can get infected. And even though my mobility has gotten better, I kind of have to walk a little bow-legged because it's dangling right there," she added, pointing toward her inner thighs.

The reality star — who weighed 600 pounds during season one of the hit series — claims she doesn't want to be "nasty" by revealing too many personal details, but maintains that she's "ready for skin removal surgery."

Tammy Slaton is now a married woman!



The 1000 Lb. Sisters star tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.



More details here: https://t.co/qXtVBWheWt pic.twitter.com/zTRKjy79l5 — People (@people) November 20, 2022

Despite struggling with health and wellness, Tammy's love life wasn't untapped. The superstar elder sibling married Caleb Willingham in November 2022 while at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio.

The lovebirds came together as they were both being treated for obesity-related health issues at the facility. Willingham proposed after just a few weeks of making her acquaintance.

The wedding — which Tammy deemed "magical" — took place during the season 4 finale episode of '1000-Lb Sisters,' which aired in March 2023. In a sad turn of events, Willingham would pass away that July at just 40 years old following "complications of super morbid obesity."

