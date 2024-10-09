Chad Michael Murray fans are in for a treat this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser photos for its upcoming holiday movie, "The Merry Gentlemen," starring Murray and Britt Robertson.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the streamer said the film will follow the pair's characters as they "try to save a small-town performing venue by staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue."

Posted alongside the message were four photos teasing the sexy dance performances fans can expect from Murray in the upcoming movie.

One image showed Murray and several other men dancing shirtless, wearing only denim jeans, belts with big buckles, and cowboy hats.

A second still featured Murray putting his chiseled body on display once more, but this time, he's rocking suspenders, a cummerbund, tight black pants, and a fedora. In the image, he appeared to be performing a different dance routine with canes designed to look like candy canes as props.

Another teaser photo gave fans a glimpse of the chemistry between Murray and Robertson, while the last image showed the actress with her jaw dropped, possibly watching Murray's shirtless performance.

The photos quickly circulated on X, formerly Twitter, and made numerous fans excited to see "The Merry Gentlemen."

'I did not have Chad Michael Murray as a stripping cowboy in a Christmas movie on my bingo card for 2024, but count me excited. Yeehaw baby," one fan declared.

"YES PLEASE," another person simply wrote, while a third user said they'll be "requesting the day off" on the day of the movie's premiere.

Another joked, "This movie is totally gonna give us ['One Tree Hill'] girls what we missed out on in season one."

Some also compared Murray's upcoming movie to "Magic Mike."

"This looks like 'Magic Mike' Christmas version," one X user tweeted.

"What...in the Great Value 'Magic Mike' is THIS?!!" another wrote before adding, "I'll be sat."

"The Merry Gentlemen" will hit Netflix on Nov. 20.