British artiste and internet personality Yung Filly has been charged in Australia with allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Best known for his involvement with the YouTube group Beta Squad and as a presenter for BBC Three, he was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday, Ocotber 8, and transferred to Perth for a court appearance.

Barrientos, 29, appeared in court on Thursday, where his bail application was approved. He was charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of obstructing a person's breathing by applying pressure to their neck.

His representatives have yet to release a statement as of this writing.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Yung Filly, Chunkz and Harry Pinero attend the MOBO Awards 2021 at The Coventry Building Society Arena on December 05, 2021 in Coventry, England. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The allegations stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Saturday, September 28. The rapper, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is accused of bringing a woman in her 20s to his hotel room after performing at Bar120 nightclub in Perth. The alleged assault took place during his stay in the city.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Yung Filly and guest attend the "Beckham" Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

In court, Barrientos was represented by Seamus Rafferty SC, a barrister who applied for his release on bail. At the time of his arrest, Barrientos had been in Australia for a music tour.

Filly is also recognized for his work outside of YouTube. The "Day To Day" artist has been featured in various entertainment programs, including 'Soccer Aid' on 'ITV' and 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' for 'Stand Up to Cancer' on Channel 4.

