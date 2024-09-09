Nikocado Avocado has pulled off an elaborate years-long prank.

The mukbang YouTuber, famous for eating massive portions on camera, secretly lost a significant amount of weight while uploading older videos to hide his transformation.

On Friday, Nicholas Perry, better known as Nikocado Avocado, revealed his new slim physique, shocking his millions of subscribers.

"Today, I woke up from a very long dream, and I also woke up having lost 250 pounds off of my body," Perry, 32, said in the video. "The joke's on you." He pointed out how viewers criticized his weight, yet he was always "two steps ahead."

The video, titled "Two Steps Ahead," quickly amassed over 26 million views and sparked debates about how Perry could have lost so much weight in such a short time.

Perry later explained via email, per 'NBC News,' that the transformation took two years, dropping from 411 pounds to 158. He admitted to posting pre-recorded videos on YouTube and TikTok and using strategic editing to maintain the illusion that he was still at his heaviest.

The content creator, who started his video wearing a panda mask, emphasized that while some viewers mocked him for over-eating, he was in control the entire time. His aim, he wrote, was to show that the internet is not as "black-and-white" as people think.

Despite revealing his transformation, Perry resumed his usual mukbang routine, finishing the video eating a huge tray of spicy noodles. He hinted that this moment had been planned, even scripting clues back in 2022, but his audience didn't catch on.

Now entering what he calls a "new era," Perry shared before-and-after photos on his new social media accounts, reflecting on whether his fans would continue to support him.