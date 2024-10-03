Fiona MacDonald, a beloved Australian TV host, has passed away after a courageous battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

She was 67.

In a deeply personal social media post shared by her sister Kylie on Thursday, October 3, Fiona announced her own death with grace and courage.

"Farewell my friends. My sister Kylie is posting this because I have left the building — Hopefully I'm looking down from a cloud," Fiona wrote, adding, "Let's not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side."

The post included touching family photos and reflected Fiona's remarkable spirit, even in her final moments.

Fiona had been diagnosed with MND in 2021, a debilitating disease that gradually took away her ability to eat, move, and speak. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines MNDs as "a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons, the cells that control skeletal muscle activity such as walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing."

In her final message, she said the painful reality of her last months "have been tough."

"Unable to swallow normal food, the tube feeding that should have sustained me didn't work... I've also developed terrible back pain because my muscles aren't supporting my frame," she said.

Despite her struggles, Fiona's love for life shone through as she made the difficult decision to enter palliative care. She noted, "The black humor that served me well through the first years of this journey turned to despair. I made the decision after much soul searching to cease all medical supports."

Fiona's career spanned decades, with her most notable work on 'Wombat' and 'It's a Knockout.' In recent years, she raised over $223,000 AUD for MND research through her "Big Lap" challenge, driving around Australia to raise awareness for the disease.

Fiona is survived by her sons, Harry and Rafe, and her sisters, Kylie and Jacki MacDonald. Though her journey has ended, Fiona leaves behind a legacy of resilience, love, and hope.

In conclusion, she said: "I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you'll remember mine."