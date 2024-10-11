Michael Jackson's seldom-seen son Bigi Jackson was spotted out in Calabasas grabbing lunch.

Bigi Jackson, otherwise known as known as Blanket, was recently spotted having a quiet lunch by himself at Sharky's restaurant in Calabasas, California.

According to 'Page Six,' the 22-year-old — who is the youngest son of the late Michael Jackson — was seen at the establishment, wearing a grey Avengers T-shirt, green athletic shorts, black sneakers, and white crew socks. His hair was parted neatly down the middle and tucked behind his ears, and he sported a bit of facial hair.

This recent sighting isn't the first time Bigi has been seen out and about in casual attire. Just a few months ago, he was spotted at Target, dressed similarly in a 'Star Wars' shirt and black shorts, while picking up a few essentials like tissue, a Minecraft game, hand sanitizer, and toothpaste.

His siblings, Paris and Prince, tend to live more publicly, often sharing their lives with fans on social media, while Bigi maintains a low profile. Unlike them, he is rarely seen in public and prefers a more private lifestyle.

Paris, 26, who is involved in the fashion world, recently modeled jewelry by Messika on Instagram.

27-year-old Prince, on the other hand, has been mourning the loss of his uncle, Tito Jackson.

He shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, posting, "Love you forever Poppa T," in honor of Tito's passing on September 16.