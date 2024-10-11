At Tesla's recent "We, Robot" event, rapper 2 Chainz had a lively conversation with Elon Musk's humanoid robot, Optimus, sparking excitement and some humorous exchanges.

In a viral clip, 2 Chainz playfully asked the robot, "Can you play basketball? Can you shoot jump shots?" to which Optimus responded, "Hmmm maybe one day?"

The 47-year-old responded, "I'll teach you," and Optimus enthusiastically replied, "Really?" The rapper followed up with, "You like Balenciaga? I've got an outfit for you," and Optimus simply said, "Awesome, that's cool."

The amusing interaction at the event showcased Optimus' ability to engage in basic conversation, adding to the robot's appeal.

Social media exploded with comments and comparisons, likening Optimus to Sonny, the robot from Will Smith's 2004 movie 'I, Robot,' with many users pointing out the similarities.

Aside from his conversation with 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, Optimus was seen walking around, serving drinks, and even playing Rock, Paper, Scissors with attendees.

Elon Musk was optimistic about the robot's future potential, saying, "What can it do? It'll do anything you want," from walking your dog to serving drinks or even babysitting.

Although Optimus is still in development, Tesla plans to continue testing the robot in its factories.

Musk, 53, hinted at a price point between $20,000 and $30,000, with no specific release date.