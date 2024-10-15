The Jackson family shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to the late Tito Jackson, a beloved member of The Jackson 5.

The family announced that October 15 would have been the iconic singer's 71st birthday, as they commemorated his "incredible life and legacy, but most of all his beautiful spirit."

Toriano Adaryll Jackson — a.k.a. "Tito" — passed away on September 15 after suffering a reported heart attack while driving to Oklahoma from New Mexico, per 'The New York Times.'

The musician had recently moved to a ranch located in Claremore, about 25 minutes northeast of Tulsa, per the media outlet.

"His presence will always be deeply missed, but his music, kindness, and love will forever live on in our hearts. Tito brought so much joy to the world, both as a member of The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, and as an amazing father, brother, son, uncle and friend who touched the lives of many.

"As we honor him and commemorate his first heavenly birthday, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown support and love during this challenging time. Your words of comfort and the respect for our family's privacy has meant the world to us."

The post continued: "Tito's legacy will continue to inspire, and we are forever grateful to have shared in his remarkable journey. Today, let's remember Tito "Poppa T" Jackson. Not just today, but every day, there will still be 'Tito Time'."

Fans in the comment section shared their love and support for the late entertainer's birthday, some of which revealed that they were still heartbroken. "Happy Birthday, Tito. Wherever you are, I hope our thoughts reach you," one fan wrote.

Tito's son, TJ, 46, was also spotted in the comments showing gratitude for his father, stating: "I miss you pops. I love you pops. Thank you for all you did for us [love heart emoji]." The post featured a highlight reel of performances, group shots, and family photos.

'ENSTARZ' reported of the singer's passing back in September, which left the entertainment world in mourning. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," the siblings wrote in their announcement at that time.

The family took time to thank fans for their "continued support" and for "Keeping Tito's spirit alive" in their hearts. "His last message was to Love One Another," the heartfelt birthday message concluded.

Tito Jackson is survived by his three children: TJ, 46, Taryll, 49, and Taj Jackson, 51.