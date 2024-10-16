Aries Spears' latest offensive tirade — this time about WNBA superstar Angel Reese — has social media squirming in their seats.

The former 'MadTV' comedian voiced his opinions online, where he claimed Angel Reese — a basketball player for the Chicago Sky — plays like she's in the "special Olympics," and that her game was "pure garbage."

The comic — known for his spot-on celebrity impressions — started his fiery rant by casually admitting, "I know I'm about to catch some flak for what I'm about to say."

"Let me just say, I'm all about my fellow black brothers and sisters being down for one another. Support Black businesses, support Black causes, support our Black women, support each other — power to the people."

"But to all the people about the Angela [sic] Reese versus Caitlin Clark thing," he began, incorrectly calling her Angela throughout the rant. "To all the Black people out here trying to make it a racial issue — y'all delusional. Angela Reese is garbage. Pure garbage. When you look at [her] skillset — her versus Caitlin? She's garbage," the 49-year-old reiterated.

"She just throws the ball up plays like she's part of the Special Olympics. She plays like a toddler. There's no finesse, no smoothness, no beauty, no poetry, no skillset to her name at all," he added. "She's garbage. Stop being delusional," he said ending the clip.

Needless to say, fans didn't take his harsh commentary very well, unapologetically clapping back almost instantly. "A big Burnt biscuit speaking so harshly on a young professional athlete... wow, and why the HATE against sistah's ??" one fan penned.

"Talking about someone when you would be out of breath in 5 minutes is diabolical," a second wrote. "So now he's insulting the Special Olympics. Looking for that apology real soon," third clapped back.

"She set a record for triple doubles and rebounds for a WNBA rookie! She is a great all around player on both ends of the ball! And she plays with heart! He bugging!" a fan defended. "Why haven't we cancelled [sic] him yet??" a fan asked.

Angel Reese has yet to respond to the offensive rant.

In other Reese news, the 22-year-old attended the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Monday. The former LSU college basketball baller wore a pair of strappy sandals from Gianvito Rossi and a red crochet dress with red straps.

She also suffered a season-ending wrist injury during her first WNBA season on September 6, 2024. The injury was a small crack in a bone in her left wrist that required surgery.