Liam Payne left behind a huge fortune when he died on Wednesday.

The former One Direction member was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room. He was 31.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Payne's net worth was estimated at $70 million at the time of his death.

Payne made his fortune from his time with One Direction alongside bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan as well as his solo career.

Recently hailed by Entertainment Weekly as the third greatest boy band of all time, One Direction sold over 20 million albums and embarked on several sold-out world tours before disbanding in 2015.

After his group went their separate ways, Payne found success as a solo artist with his hit song "Strip That Down" and landed lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Hugo Boss.

In 2022, Payne revealed on the "Impaulsive" podcast that he used his earnings to invest in or create several companies, though he did not specify them.

The singer made it clear that he was investing his money wisely and growing his fortune because of his son, Bear Payne, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole.

At the time, Payne hinted that he planned to leave his entire fortune to his only child one day.

"My life now is his, my money is his," Payne said of his now-7-year-old son.

He added, "I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]."

Payne went on to gush over Bear, describing him as a "lovely boy" whom he was "blessed" to have in his life.

Watch Liam Payne's full interview below.