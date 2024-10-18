Lil Wayne has started a romantic relationship with his personal chef, the foodie influencer LeahAngelie Murphy, according to new reports that emerged this week.

The pairing comes soon after Murphy reportedly started in the hip-hop star's employ. It was only two years ago that Wayne was sued by his former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, who claimed wrongful termination. Now, it appears that's all water under the bridge for the rapper and his reported new chef-turned-girlfriend.

Indeed, Murphy, 35, has already moved into the 42-year-old Wayne's mansion, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Murphy is active as a chef influencer and model on Instagram, where she posts recipes and videos under the channel MOUF WET. Clearly, her cooking caught the attention of Lil Wayne, and now she's reportedly a much bigger part of his life than just his chef.

TMZ confirmed Friday (Oct. 18) that Lil Wayne and Murphy were linked after she began working for him at the start of 2023. The two reportedly developed feelings for each other very quickly, and LeahAngelie apparently now lives with Wayne in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, she also continues to act in a culinary capacity, providing him with meals "around the clock." Wayne recently celebrated her birthday with a special outing, including a reported visit to a skate park in L.A. She's also joined him on his concert travels.

In 2022, Medlock's $500,000 wrongful termination suit against Weezy claimed she was dismissed unjustly when she missed work after her child experienced a medical emergency. But Wayne's team claimed in a statement that she was let go due to a privacy violation regarding her social media posts.

Lil Wayne settled the lawsuit with Medlock earlier this year, as XXL reported. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed to the public, however, both parties reportedly reached an agreement just two days before filing documents to terminate the litigation.

Lil Wayne has dated several famous people in the past, and his list of lovers seemingly continues to grow. He was once married to his high school girlfriend, Toya Johnson, and they have a daughter together named Reginae, but the couple got divorced in 2006.

Wayne has also been previously linked to Christina Milian, Lauren London, Nivea and Denise Bidot — the latter with whom was in an on-and-off relationship since 2020. He has also three other children by different women, including kids Dwayne III, Kameron and Neal.

