Eva Mendes has finally dished details on aspects of her personal life and parenting style with husband Ryan Gosling, admitting that most might think her tactics are "extreme."

Mendes and Gosling have shared a reported healthy and steamy relationship dating back to 2011, and now, the actress is breaking her silence on parts of their private life including uncommon methods they use to raise their daughters.

During an interview with 'The Times,' the 50-year-old told the media outlet that her focus these days largely pertains to motherhood, and admits that she and Gosling don't allow their children to use social media, or smartphones altogether for that matter.

Mendes — who takes pride in what she calls "conscious parenting" — revealed that she suffers from a level of anxiety that she may be passing onto her children saying, "Subconsciously I can't imagine what they're inheriting from me that I don't want them to inherit from me."

Her homeschooled daughters have been restricted from social media access, as she believes it's for their safety and security. "Putting my kid on the internet and being like, 'Oh, search something,' that to me is equivalent to telling her, 'Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You'll be fine,' " the actress explained.

"I know that sounds extreme, but that's what I feel." she added.

The 'Hitch' star — who admits to the media outlet that she was "never really in love with acting" — enjoys child rearing manuals to fine tune her parenting skills, and was open about reminding her children of what she never had, which they enjoy today.

"I explain to them what I didn't have, what Ryan didn't have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that, but they'll never really know unless they experience that," the mother of two explained.

"The next best thing [to gain perspective], according to Dr Amen, is to really have them work on their self-esteem for themselves by doing things like working in the house," she added. Motherhood brings her to reflect on her childhood, as she explained how her mother instilled values in her.

Mendes's newly released children's book, 'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries,' is a story involving a mother helping her young daughter manage her anxiety — a trait Mendes is no stranger to.

"She'd be like, 'If you want real freedom, you have to find a way to make your own money.' That's as simple as it is. I had my marching orders from my mom and I set out to do that," she detailed, per the media outlet.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8. They got married sometime between September 2011 and November 2022. The 'All About the Benjamins' actress confirmed their marriage in November 2022 during an interview on Channel 9's Today in Australia.