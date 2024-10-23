Former President Barack Obama gained attention for his verse of Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

On October 22, hundreds attended the Detroit rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, including Grammy award-winning rapper Eminem.

The "I'm Not Afraid" rapper expounded that Detroit and Michigan meant a lot to him and how crucial one's voice was in such an important time. "The spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."

Eminem added, "I also think people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions. I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people would do if you make your opinion known."

Eminem has always been vocal about his political stance since his sentiments against Donald Trump were evident through his music, interviews, and performances.

The rapper also thinks that Harris will "support a future" for the country, which will also impart protection of many people and their freedom. Eminem then goes on to introduce Obama, who enthusiastically greeted the audience.

Rapper Eminem introduces former President Barack Obama at a Detroit rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/SGURWEGAMw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

After experiencing loud cheers at the venue, Obama remarked that he doesn't usually get nervous, given how many rallies he has attended. However, he joked, "But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem."

Obama then raps the opening verse of Eminem's classic "Lose Yourself," much to the loud cheers.

"And I noticed my palms are sweaty / Knees weak, arms are heavy / Vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti / I'm nervous on the surface, but I look calm and ready / To drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting."