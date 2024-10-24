Anna Kendrick reflected on the time she and Brittany Snow tripped on mushrooms together at a holiday party.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Wednesday, October 23, Kendrick recounted an unexpected adventure at a Halloween party in 2023. The actress experimented with micro-dosing mushrooms while attending the event with Snow.

"We went to this party and someone asked if I wanted to try micro-dosing mushrooms. And that's like a thing people do," Kendrick, 39, began. "And I was like, 'Yeah, you know, I'm fun.' And that's how you know you're fun, when you have to say it to a crowd," she joked. She described that she consumed a small piece from a chocolate bar designed for micro-dosing, but in an effort to be cautious, cut her piece in half. Kendrick soon realized that the effects were stronger than intended.

"Chocolate is not a great delivery system for mushrooms because sometimes it doesn't mix properly... there can be one little bite that doesn't have a micro-dose, it has a real macro-dose," the 'Pitch Perfect' actress explained. Her high hit harder than she anticipated, remembering how she thought: "Oh no, I'm so high. Oh God I'm so high."

Recognizing Kendrick's situation, Snow, 38, decided to take more mushrooms to assist her friend through the trip.

"So then just the two of us are in the corner of this party, staring at each other, grinning like the Joker while streaming tears. But we felt great," Kendrick shared, laughing at the memory. Their conversation spiraled into over-the-top compliments like, "You're so beautiful," "No, you're so beautiful," "You're so talented," and "No, you're so talented."

At one point, Kendrick told Snow to remake the film 'Chinatown,' inspired by how Snow's face jewels seemed to merge with the Los Angeles skyline. "I was like, 'You're a creative genius,' " she recalled. "Learn from my mistakes, kids. Don't do drugs." When Colbert inquired whether microdosing was legal, Kendrick playfully dodged the question.

Kendrick appeared on the show to promote her directorial debut, 'Woman of the Hour,' streaming on Netflix. Reflecting on her lasting friendships from 'Pitch Perfect,' she said, "They're some of the most rewarding relationships in my life... I got really lucky."

Kendrick's story drew comparisons to Michael Bublé's playful remarks during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

"My buddy told me this is just a microdose of mushrooms, and he was lying... I thought I was in 'Blades of Glory' for most of the time," he confessed. When asked if he was serious, Bublé responded, "Of course I wasn't! I do have a problem with bread."