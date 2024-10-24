Mel Gibson has no love to give for Kamala Harris.

The "Braveheart" star, 68, is backing former President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

"I don't think's gonna surprise anyone who I vote for," Gibson told a photog at LAX, according to TMZ.

When asked what the world would be like in Trump's second term, the actor merely replied, "I know what it would be like if we let her win."

Gibson was referring to Harris, who is also in the running to become the next president of the United States.

"And that ain't good," Gibson added.

"Miserable track record," he said of the vice president. "Appalling track record."

"No policies to speak of," The "Mad Max" actor continued. "And she's got the IQ of a fence post."

Gibson is the latest addition to the list of those who support Trump and have a lot to say about Harris along the way.

Judge Joe Brown, for example, previously said that the there is "a witch running for president."

"That woman is the worst kinda sleaze you can ever think of," Brown added.