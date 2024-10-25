The Department of State and Recording Academy announced legendary country singer Dolly Parton as the 2024 recipient of the PEACE Through Music Award.

Described as an icon and global philanthropist, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist received the award on Friday, October 25, which "honors an American music professional, artist, or group who have played an invaluable role in cross-cultural exchanges and whose work advances peace and mutual understanding globally."

The U.S. Department released a video of Parton accepting her honor in a video, which begins with the vocalist singing and explaining exactly how her musical profession has brought her peace over the years.

"To this day, I get my personal peace from writing, from singing, from sharing with you. And it's my way of communicating, and hoping that every word or line in one of my songs might bring the listener some kind of peace," Parton, 78, explained before thanking fans and the Department for the award.

"I want to thank you — the people. And I want to thank the the U.S. The Department of State and Recording Academy for this honor. Now, there is a power in music that can soothe, educate, and bring people together. Yes, to actually bring us all a little peace. So thank you for thinking of me, and remember, 'There will always be music as long as there's a story to be told'," she sang.

The "Jolene" singer is set to be celebrated Friday at the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles, hosted by the Recording Academy, recognizing the first-ever cohort of the American Music Mentorship Program, which took place October 15-25.

The awards' recipients are determined through a vigorous nomination process, involving U.S. Embassies from around the world submiting their best selection for consideration by a committee designated by the Academy.

Last year, music mogul Quincy Jones was the inaugural recipient of the PEACE Through Music Award, marking the 91-year-old the first ever musician to be a figure in the Department of States diplomacy Initiative.

Dolly Parton has remained a key figure in American country music nearly 58 years in counting, bringing some of the country's best hits including "Jolene" (1973), "Here You Come Again" (1977), and "9 To 5" (1980).