Beyoncés nephew Daniel Julez Smith Jr. is making waves on social media after appearing in a photo dump doing what fans are calling "thuggish" activities.

Smith, son of Beyoncés sister Solange Knowles, is being called out by fans for tarnishing the Knowles name by posting the fiery reel of images. The celeb nephew held a pistol to his head in one photo and was seen playing with the firearm again while playing Playstation. The last photo featured him smoking in a selfie.

A user on Twitter, now known as X, who goes by the name of She's Fishy posted the four photos, simply asking fans, "Beyoncé nephew a thug?" alongside a crying laughing emoji. The bombshell post received over 2 million views.

Beyoncé nephew a thug? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ccInRY01PO — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) October 25, 2024

"Why is this only coming out now?" one fan asked. "The way he holding that blunt I would beg to differ," a second fan poked, pointing out his awkward hand placement in the smoking photo. "Owning a firearm and smoking week = thug," a third penned. "Miss Tina is going to beat his a*s," a fourth declared, referring to Beyoncé's mother.

One fan in particular blamed the parents, claiming "It's obvious she can't say nothing because it would be this far. Solange did an interview saying that they don't discipline each other's kids," referring to Solange's new bae, experimental Jazz artist, Gio Escobar.

However, it seems the 20-year-old is indeed conscious of the family name, as he clapped back against rumors that he'd fathered a child with an OnlyFans model named Adore back in 2022.

"Now usually I wouldn't speak on this typa' stuff but this time I'm not gonna let y'all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y'all to know it's fake," the nepo baby clarified, per 'Atlanta Black Star.'

Solange herself made headlines recently as well, after the 'A Seat at the Table,' songstress revealed her "confusing and lonely" journey in being diagnosed with several health conditions back in 2018. The 38-year-old reflected on her journey saying: " "I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity."

"The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me, and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way!" Knowles added.