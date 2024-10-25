Superstar content creators Mr. Beast, Logan Paul, and KSI are being dragged across social media after their newest "moldy" venture in food, Lunchly.

Despite being described as "Beyond-basic lunch kits designed by today's internet icons," fans are downright disappointed in the outcome of the quality, as many took to Twitter, now X, to snap pics of moldy meals.

As of Friday, October 25, at least ten consumers have relayed their complaints to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and it's been reported that the agency is fully investigating all complaints.

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, received a whopping 22 million views posting a Lunchly they purchased, which came with a complimentary generous amount of what fans jokes were probiotics — but were in fact large chunks of mold scattered throughout the plate.

opening a Lunchly everyday until i find mold, day 1: pic.twitter.com/z6uarGpWhF — DogPack404 (@DogPack404) October 20, 2024

"Opening a Lunchly everyday until I find mold, day 1," DogPack404 wrote in the caption of the stomach-turning photo. The user posted a pic of the harrowing Lunchly meal, revealing the mold which came in the package.

"They're putting Probiotics in Lunchly? Healthier than I thought!" one fan poked. "Should've named this 'Moldly,' " a second wrote. "Mr beast had everyone eating this in a dark theater so they wouldn't even notice the mold," a third laughed, referring to the media personality renting out a theater to watch Hawk Tuah podcast and eat Lunchly meals.

The FDA confirmed that out of those ten complaints, at least one cited an illness which may be linked to the trendy social media meal — which Lunchly's Instagram promoted saying: "@hay_welch likes her cheesy drippy."

decided to have a look into all the lunchly mold claims and the common denominator is faulty glue application.



Most commonly along the longest side to the corner with the cheese https://t.co/5QDRJ1Qry6 pic.twitter.com/eYbBSrbsTi — PepsB (@pepsbb) October 22, 2024

"All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products. That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility," a representative for the company told 'TMZ.'

Per the media outlet, Paul, 29, and KSI, 31, simply laughed off the backlash during an episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast, in the midst of KSI revealing he used to have a crush on Hawk Tuah. "I like my cheese moldy, bro," Paul stated before bursting out into laughter.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.