Congratulations to 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt who gave birth to her third baby!

Leavitt, known for her role on the Hulu reality TV series, and her husband Conner Leavitt shared the joyful news of their son's arrival on October 24.

The pair named him Billy Gene Leavitt, a representative confirmed to 'PEOPLE.'

The Leavitts are now a family of five, with Billy joining older siblings Sedona, 4, and Liam, 2. Their latest addition marks another chapter in the couple's parenting journey.

In an interview with the outlet, Whitney explained the thought process behind choosing Billy Gene's name.

"We've always waited to name our children after meeting them, but with Billy, we fell in love with the name immediately — even before meeting him," she said. "We loved the gender neutrality in the name since we weren't finding out the baby's gender until delivery, which we've never done before."

Whitney's pregnancy reveal on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' became a talking point after she shared the news by baking a used pregnancy test into a cake for her family.

The unconventional reveal sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Whitney responded to the backlash while speaking with 'The Cut:' "Oh, of course we did! We all definitely ate the cake." She reassured critics, "I put the lid back on it. Cloroxed the heck out of it before putting it in the cake. It was clean. Maybe people tried to stay away and not eat the pieces surrounding the test, but that cake was good."

Not everyone appreciated Whitney's creativity. Her sister Lexi was particularly shocked, exclaiming, "Oh my God, that is disgusting. Why did you put that in the cake?" Reflecting on the moment, Whitney admitted, "I guess I didn't really think it fully, thoroughly, clearly. But the lid is on!"

Fans can look forward to more from Whitney, as 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' has been renewed for a second season. Whitney confirmed she will return, ready to share more of her family's adventures with viewers.