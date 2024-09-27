A source has confirmed that there is no relationship between Ben and Casey Affleck and 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' couple Zac and Jen Affleck.

Fans of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' — born out of the soft-swinging scandal that erupted in the #MomTok community on TikTok — have been buzzing with curiosity over a possible link between the Utah couple and the famous Affleck brothers, Ben and Casey.

According to 'PEOPLE,' a source revealed that there is no relation between the two different Affleck families.

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck

Jen Affleck, who has gained attention through TikTok, previously hinted at a possible link. In one video, she claimed that her father-in-law, David Affleck, was cousins with the renowned actors. Jen joked, "When you thought you were going to be the next JLO. But instead... she stole your name and you're busting it down to Ms. Rachel."

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

However, a source told the outlet that there is no relation between the Afflecks.

"The relationship between the Utah Afflecks and the Boston Afflecks is absolutely not true. Zac Affleck is her husband. [His father] is David Affleck. Zac's grandfather is Gordon Affleck. Zac's great-grandparents — which would [establish] second cousins — his name is Alan Burt Affleck. Then Ben's dad is Tim Affleck. His grandfather is Myron Junior," they said. "His great-grandparent is Myron Senior. No, Alan Burt and Myron Senior aren't brothers or anything."

The insider speculated that the Utah Afflecks might be feeling overwhelmed by the sudden spotlight. "This isn't their cup of tea... I would imagine... they're just hoping this will all die down," they said.

Ben and Casey Affleck
Ben and Casey Affleck

Representatives for Jen and Zac, as well as for Ben and Casey Affleck and Hulu, have declined to comment on the situation, per the outlet.

