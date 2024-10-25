Staggering new images have emerged amid the civil cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs from his party atrocity victims.

Mirror UK reported that photos from Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee show the music mogul among a gaggle of young women dancing and glaring at an individual as he is pictured with vodka bottles.

Shocking photos have surfaced, providing a disturbing look into the notorious 'Diddy parties.'



Sean 'Diddy' Combs is pictured dancing with younger women and giving intense stares while surrounded by Vodka bottles, all part of the new lawsuits filed by Texas attorney Tony… pic.twitter.com/7OpX5IW8Vw — Blondelady2024 (@arva61138) October 24, 2024

The lawsuits allege Comb has had over 120 complaints since his arrest last month.

Buzbee added seven more civil claims recently, including an unbelievable claim stating that Combs drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

The documents also show Combs sitting on a couch with fellow party guests in one photo, and another displays a small plastic container that they claim was used to coat drinks with GHB.

Combs' lawyers have denied all allegations, calling them "obvious attempts to get publicity," and said he has never forced anyone into sexual activity.

In another incident described in the lawsuits, one unnamed Los Angeles businessman claimed that he had taken photos of Combs at party moments before being enticed into a private office, where he said Combs exposed himself and groped him.

"Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed (the businessman's) genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner," the lawsuit obtained by the Mirror UK read.

The businessman said he was only able to flee when a professional sportsman stepped in.

A different suit claims the teen was sexually assaulted at the same afterparty with an unnamed male celebrity.

Buzbee said, "I want to continue exposing influential people," adding that the disclosures to come will be "jaw-dropping."

Diddy's attorney has branded the lawsuits as frivolous and claims their client is innocent of all allegations.