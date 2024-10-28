Awkwafina is mourning the profound loss of her dear friend, Regina Biondo, who passed away on October 7.

She was 42.

In a touching Instagram post, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star shared her feelings, expressing the difficulty of putting her grief into words. "Today I said goodbye to a best friend in a loss so heartbreaking it is difficult to explain in words," she wrote.

Awkwafina reflected on her deep bond with Biondo, admitting that it still feels natural to want to reach out, to text, call, and share meals with her. "I still feel like texting you and calling you," she added, conveying her ongoing connection to her friend's memory.

The post continued with Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, reminiscing about the impact her late friend had on her life. She described feeling Biondo's presence around her and expressed a longing for their shared moments.

"I feel you all around me still, and wish you didn't have to go," she wrote. Awkwafina closed the heartfelt message with, "I will keep you in my heart forever, and await the possibility of seeing you again one day. Until then, regi -rest well."

To celebrate Biondo's life, friends and family came together on October 26 for a dance party in her honor, capturing her vibrant spirit with music and dancing. "On October 26th, we're bringing together everyone who knew Regina to rave and celebrate her vibrant life," the event invitation read. Known for her lively personality and love for DJing, Biondo's farewell was designed to reflect the joy she brought to those around her.

Biondo's passing was due to cancer, a battle her loved ones described with respect and admiration. In an October 9 post, her partner announced her death, writing, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Regina's peaceful passing on the afternoon of Monday, October 7th." Surrounded by love, Biondo's final moments were honored as her family and friends created a sacred space for her transition.

This recent loss is not Awkwafina's first encounter with grief. In 2019, the 36-year-old opened up to 'PEOPLE' about losing her mother to pulmonary hypertension when she was just 4 years old.

Recalling her younger years, she shared that she leaned on humor as a way to cope, becoming the class clown to help others — and herself — find joy amidst sorrow. Reflecting on that experience, Awkwafina explained, "I think all the time, what would I have been doing if my mom hadn't passed?" She believes her early experience with loss helped shape her journey into entertainment, where she could channel both pain and joy.