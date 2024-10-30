Fans are highlighting Billy Zane's uncanny ability to transform into Marlon Brando in the highly anticipated 'Waltzing with Brando' biopic.

Zane is making his way to Italy's Torino Film Festival, set to take place from November 22 to November 30.

"Waltzing With Brando," is based on a memoir telling the tale of how Brando plucked Judge, an idealistic Los Angeles architect, and convinced him that he should build the world's first ecologically perfect retreat on the tiny uninhabitable island of Tetiaroa in Tahiti, per 'Variety.'

As the actor's image trends ahead of the festival, fans are left shocked by Zane's resemblance to 'The Godfather' star Marlon Brando — who played the iconic role of Don Vito Corleone

First look at Billy Zane as Marlon Brando in a new biopic. pic.twitter.com/P4JwcJi42o — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2024

"You could've said this was a photo of Marlon Brando and I would've believed it," one fan wrote in the viral post of the actor's image.

"There have already been a number of set photos. He definitely looks the part. Hope the film is good," an intrigued fan penned.

"The Billy Zane comeback starts now," an excited fan declared.

The film has been chosen as the festival's closing film, celebrating the centennial of Brando's birth with a look into the actor's groundbreaking roles, which has rendered him a two-time Oscar winning actor, per the Hollywood film outlet.

Zane, also highly regarded for his role as Cal Hackey in the legendary film, 'Titanic,' will appear alongside the film's director, Bill Fishman, to present the film to viewers.

The 42nd edition of the festival kicks off with new artistic director, Giulio Base, who told 'Variety' "You won't believe it: he is possessed by Marlon Brando."

The full lineup for the Torino festival will be announced on November 7.