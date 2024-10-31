Stevie Nicks revealed to fans that she never cast her ballot throughout the majority of her life.

The Fleetwood Mac rockstar sat down with 'MSNBC,' where she admitted that she didn't vote in the U.S. election till about six years ago, and regrets not getting into politics earlier on in life.

The 76-year-old star — who endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during an interview with 'Rolling Stone' — not only wants to participate, but also deems it important to re-establish Roe v. Wade.

"I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that," Nicks stated. "I've told everybody that onstage for the last two years. I regret that, and I don't have very many regrets," she told 'PEOPLE.'

The "Edge of Seventeen" singer recalled coming up with "so many reasons" to avoid heading to the polls. "You can say, 'Oh, I didn't have time. I was this and that.' In the long run, you didn't have an hour? You didn't have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted?" she asked.

"In the end of the '50s and '60s and going into the 70s, everyone was writing protest songs. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills — it was lots and lots and lots," she added. "I would say to all my musical poets that write songs to write some songs about what's happening, like I did," she encouraged, per the media outlet.

She wouldn't be the only entertainer to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Harris. Shortly after Taylor Swift endorsed Harris in September, Nicks responded on Instagram with a call to action for fans.

"As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs," Nicks, 76, stated — signed "Childless Dog Lady."

The highly anticipated 2024 presidential election is set to kick off on a Tuesday, as per usual, November 5.