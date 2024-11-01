Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin are still hot for one another after 23 years of marriage, and have finally revealed the secrets to maintaining longevity within their marriage.

Austin believes that it's "good and healthy" to be intimate with her husband "three times a week" as a means to keeping their romance alive.

Ice- T, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow, and his wife, real name Nicole Natalie Austin, began dating nearly two decades ago in 2001 before tying the knot in Las Vegas early the following year.

"I think that's good after 23 years. I think you have to keep it up," the 45-year-old gushed, per 'E! News.' She also detailed their other methods of intimacy and how removing that aspect of a relationship could be detrimental.

The 'Think Like a Man Too' actress explained that they keep their fire alive by enjoying "date nights" which include "going to dinner" and getting dolled up for her hubby "picking out what he wants [his wife] to wear."

"When you first get with somebody, you want to have sex, right?" the 'Law & Order: SVU' star said. "If that ever ends...when that feeling goes away, forget about it."

This isn't the first time the rapper, 66, has spoken openly about his marriage to Austin, telling the 'Daily Mail' back in January that the flame between two people has to stay lit, comparing their intimate moments to that of a "jungle."

"When that flame goes out and you're not really attracted to each other anymore, you have to address that very quickly because it's something that's necessary," he stated, adding that he and his wife are "teammates" who "value and appreciate" one another.

"Not opponents, not assets, not liabilities," he explained.

The lovebirds currently share one child together, Chanel Nicole Marrow, 9, in addition to Ice-T's two other children from previous relationships: Letesha Marrow, 48, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 32.