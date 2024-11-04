Does Peanut the Squirrel's headline-making death have more to do with porn than it does with domestically harboring wild animals?

Peanut the Squirrel caused an internet uproar all over social media this past weekend after it emerged that the Instagram-famous pet was euthanized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation following the squirrel's seizure by authorities, along with a raccoon named Fred, from owner Mark Longo in Pine City, New York.

At the time of the squirrel's death, the pet had over 500,000 followers on Instagram, a number still growing after the sad news emerged. Longo, who made Peanut a star with endearing videos of the pet on Instagram (@peanut_the_squirrel12), coincidentally also moonlights as an internet pornstar with his OnlyFans account as "Squirrel Daddy."

But now, in a new report, Longo has suggested that he suspects his online porn presence might possibly have something to do with Peanut's seizure and ultimate demise, based on what authorities told him when they arrived to take the pet last week.

Indeed, Longo told TMZ on Monday (Nov. 4) that during the seizure he was asked by the authorities, "Do you have any cameras in your house?"

The tabloid goes on to report that some sources believe the reference to cameras points to the authorities' probable focus on Longo and his wife's OnlyFans activities. However, Longo himself wasn't arrested, and hasn't heard anything further from the state's officers.

"I think there's an ulterior motive here," Longo said to TMZ, "and it seems it has to do with my spicy social media presence, especially since other than taking the animals, they took no action against me."

Peanut the Squirrel was reportedly seized due to anonymous complaints the state DEC had received about undomesticated animals living in the area, according to The Guardian.

Last Friday, per CBS News, the state DEC and the Chemung County Department of Health confirmed, "On Oct 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies."

The agencies added, "In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized."

Longo wrote in a post announcing the pet's fate last week, "Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there's a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024... The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut."

He underscored, "He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED. Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He's been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don't know how to process this, emotionally. Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT's Name."