Move over, Paul Mescal. Jonathan Bailey unleashed his legs in short shorts at a Wicked premiere photocall in Australia and the internet is reacting in the most bawdy way.

Indeed, Bailey, the celebrated actor known for his award-winning role in Bridgerton on top of his many revered stage and screen roles, has captivated fans once again — this time, not for his acting, but for his impressive physique.

As the theater and film star transitions from the regency drama to the magical world of Wicked, his appearance at the Australian premiere certainly didn't go unnoticed.

So what did Bailey look like at the Wicked photocall in his short shorts on Tuesday (Nov. 5) in Sydney, Australia, pictured alongside fellow co-stars from the two-part musical fantasy film adapted from of the acclaimed stage musical of the same name?

See the photos, and see some of the online commotion about Jonathan Bailey's legs that's currently happening on X (Twitter) below:

jonathan bailey said LEGS pic.twitter.com/sww7RPP3nT — lost boy🕷️ (@boywxndr) November 5, 2024

Jonathan Bailey and his short shorts. That's it. That's the post.

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/aAWaN0oOdy — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) November 5, 2024

The actor wore a dark collared polo shirt with long sleeves rolled up paired with his very short shorts. His also had a pair of dark sunglasses on for the affair. But it was the legs that got all the attention.

"I'll tell you what's WICKED — my thoughts about Jonathan Bailey's legs," one person on X said. "How do you even — what workout is he doing? RIP Mike of Angelo you would have loved him."

I’ll tell you what’s WICKED—my thoughts about Jonathan Bailey’s legs. How do you even—what workout is he doing? RIP Mike of Angelo you would have loved him pic.twitter.com/rfmL48nv1B — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 5, 2024

"Woke up to that Jonathan Bailey picture and decided not to skip legs today," someone else quipped.

"I want, no NEED, Jonathan Bailey's legs wrapped around me," another person said.

"Just when the most stressful day of the year, election day, came, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey is here with a salve for our souls in the form of his very shapely legs!" Out magazine posted.

Just when the most stressful day of the year, election day, came, #Wicked star Jonathan Bailey is here with a salve for our souls in the form of his very shapely legs!https://t.co/5xeTpngcg7 pic.twitter.com/s6XsEAUv8B — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) November 5, 2024

"Jonathan Bailey needs to keep his legs out for the whole Wicked press tour," another gawker offered, adding of co-star Jeff Goldblum's wrinkled trousers in one press shot with Bailey, "Jeff Goldblum needs to buy an iron."

What do you make of Jonathan Bailey's legs at the Wicked photo call in Australia? Do you have any wicked thoughts about them? Because they certainly seem to be catching the eye on the internet.