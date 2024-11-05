Seasoned radio host Taylor Strecker has opened up about the time she had "the most uncomfortable" interview experience ever with famous TV personality Giuliana Rancic.

Over the weekend, the "Taste of Taylor" podcast host attended the Dear Media IRL event in NYC, where she got asked about her unforgettable experiences while working.

Strecker did not shy away from discussing a "traumatic" experience she had with Page Six that all started when she did someone from her team a favor to do a fashion segment with Rancic.

According to Strecker, the interview was with Giuliana and her husband, Bill Rancic, and the two seemed like they just had a disagreement before coming into the studio.

"You know when a couple is fighting and you're, like, in the middle of it? That's what happened. I was in the middle of a wasp's nest," she told Page Six.

Read more: Video of Joe Rogan Opposing Donald Trump Surfaces After Endorsing Republican Candidate

Though she admitted that she did not really prepare for the interview since it was "not even going to air," there was something far worse to be said about how Giuliana acted that day.

"She was almost, like using me to take potshots at him. It was the most uncomfortable podcast ever, and then she went and complained about me to the other interviews that she had for the rest of the day," Strecker told the outlet.

She then quipped, "And I was like, 'Oh my God, Giuliana, you're obsessed with me!' It was traumatic, to say the least."

Strecker said that Giuliana and Bill were not really "in a bad place" in their marriage, so their little disagreement wasn't a big deal to her.

The radio vet did not disclose when the interview exactly happened and other specifics about the unpleasant experience.

Page Six reached out to the "E! News" host and her husband for clarifications but to no avail.