As Election Day 2024 intensifies and voters continue to get their votes in, actress Anne Hathaway is encouraging those still waiting to vote to stay in line by singing her own rendition of Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please."

Anne Hathaway delivers an Election Day rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please, Please, Please,’ urging voters to stay in line. pic.twitter.com/xvazZJYFnz — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2024

Hathaway cleverly tweaked the lyrics, changing the chorus to "Please please please stay on the line / Especially in UPENN and Temple, just wait out your time / Voting is magic but also annoying / You waited this long, let's not make it boring."

As waits intensify following the post-work rush, Hathaway emphasized to her followers the importance of not abandoning the polls and staying the course. The Devil Wears Prada star confirmed she voted for democratic candidate Kamala Harris early Tuesday, noting "I voted like half of the country's lives depended on it."

Anne Hathaway shares she has voted for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/MryJbZxQLm — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2024

Hathaway is one of the many celebrities to get involved during Election Day chaos. Paul Rudd, who has also publicly endorsed Harris, made a surprise appearance at Temple University in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The Ant Man star handed out water bottles to exasperated students who had been waiting to vote for hours.

While Carpenter has yet to respond to the homage, the popstar has done her own civic duty: HeadCount announced that Carpenter has helped engage the most voters out of all artists who partnered with them in 2024.

Carpenter helped register 27,000 new voters and engaged over 183,000 voters.

