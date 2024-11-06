Tom Hanks was caught red-handed using what many would deem a gay slur in the middle of a rant focused on film critics.

During the legendary actor's interview with Conan O'Brien, Hanks unapologetically detailed receiving harsh critiques after his highly-anticipated projects, even those which would later become cult classics.

The Oscar Award-winning actor appeared on O'Brien's 'Need A Friend' podcast to discuss his new film 'Here' when he was asked about his debut of 'That Thing You Do!' dating back to 1996.

The question prompted the actor to dig a little deeper than fans may have expected.

"Let me tell you something about these c**ksuckers who write about movies..." Hanks began, going on to explain a time when a writer who criticized the classic comedy musical for looking like it was "shot on TV and not much of anything," but deemed a "cult classic."

Despite being irritated by the commentary, the 68-year-old reconciled the tension by acknowledging that those instances are simply the nature of the business.

"But you know, that's the thing we all signed up for," he added. "That's the carnival, that's the contest, right? I've got faith in that," he concluded.

In March 2014, CNN host Anderson Cooper explained on the Howard Stern radio show why that term is considered an anti-gay slur.

"When he called the person a ... a ... c**ksucker," Cooper began, referring to Alec Baldwin being caught on video calling paparazzi "c**ksucker" back in 2013. "And then said he didn't know 'c**ksucker' was an anti-gay — I mean, what adult does not know calling a guy a 'c**ksucker'— " he continued, before Stern interrupted him, admitting he has used the term, too.

"The worst thing you can possibly think of to say, which is what this situation was, to talk about a sexual act between two guys as being the worst thing you can possibly think of," Cooper said. "That seems to indicate — but I never said he was homophobic. I have no idea what's in his head."

"My point is anybody can say anything they want [...] but then don't lie about it afterward and claim you don't know this was an antigay slur," Cooper added. "I don't know how old he is, in his 50s or whatever, but if you attain that great age and claim you don't know calling a guy a 'toxic little queen' is an antigay reference or calling someone a 'c**sucking f*g'... that's just a lie. I mean, come on!"

Cooper, 57, added: "If Alec Baldwin had yelled the N-word at that photographer, or yelling an anti-gay slur -- it'd be over!"