Ray J recently shared a terrifying revelation on Instagram, claiming he was targeted in a near-deadly incident. In his post, he wrote, "Ngga just tried to shoot me. They tried to kill me and you want me to apologize? Fck you..." The singer and entrepreneur did not provide further details about who allegedly attempted to harm him.

No additional information has been released about the individuals involved in the alleged attempt on Ray J's life. However, his post has sparked concern among fans, with many offering prayers and support.

This revelation comes amid recent tension involving Ray J and Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons. Reports indicate that Ray J had a confrontation with Quincy, Christian, and Justin Combs at a Halloween party hosted by influencer Tara Electra. The brothers approached Ray J after the event, leading to a heated argument in a parking lot, according to a TMZ report. Ray J was reportedly accompanied by Amber Rose and his manager, David Weintraub, at the time.

Witnesses claim that the altercation almost escalated into a physical fight. "Justin and Christian really wanted to turn the disagreement physical," an insider stated. The situation was defused when singer Chris Brown, who was nearby, intervened after noticing the commotion.

Ray J addressed the incident during a conversation with Nicki Minaj, denying rumors of a physical fight but admitting to a heated argument. "No. We didn't have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club," Ray J clarified. "This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself."

He further explained that despite the intensity of the confrontation, he attempted to avoid escalating the situation. "Even though I was talking sh*t and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid the issue," he said. Ray J concluded by highlighting a positive outcome: "What's dope is that we all got on the phone, and we talked for about 35 minutes."

While fans remain concerned over Ray J's safety, the artist has not offered additional details about the near-fatal incident or his next steps.