Mike Tyson's infamous ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield is certainly wild, but the boxer's latest confession may be wilder.

Speaking to actress and friend Rosie Perez for 'Interview Magazine,' Tyson dropped a revelatory but decidedly NSFW comment about his sex life.

We asked Rosie Perez to interview Mike Tyson before his big bout with Jake Paul. Here’s one wild excerpt. https://t.co/XdQOrUx0q1 pic.twitter.com/hI6LmDHFKF — Jake Nevins (@jhnevins) November 12, 2024

Near the end of the pair's conversation, Perez expressed her excitement for Tyson's upcoming bout with YouTuber Jake Paul, acknowledging that she knows Tyson won't "let her down."

"We both made it out," said Perez.

"Hey, life isn't over yet," Tyson replied. "We're still fighting. We only make it out on the day of our death. There's no way I should be here talking to you right now," he added before dropping another admission.

"All my friends are dead," the boxer continued. "They OD'd, they had AIDS. Me and my friend both had sex with this girl at the same time and they both died of AIDS. I didn't catch AIDS. Raw, too."

Perez called Tyson "crazy" and marveled that he "has a spirit hovering over" him.

"It's something, sister," Tyson replied. He didn't elaborate on which friend he had the experience with, nor how long ago that the incident occurred.

Tyson also recalled his experience using the "spiritual medicine" that helped him "meet God", and discussed how his life had changed over the years.

Using "the toad", he explained, to induce a "spiritual death", changed the way the legendary boxer viewed his life and his place within it as well as his public perception.

"I was scared to death," Tyson recalled. "Because I had a spiritual death; I died. I've dealt with death to the closest magnitude I ever could. But once you go through that process, you realize dying is beautiful. How could death be bad and life be beautiful? It's a total contradiction."

Tyson and Paul are set to brawl in the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15. The event will be streamed live on Netflix for subscribers.