The theatrical adaptation of "Wicked" is more than just a popular fad for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The pair revealed that they share multiple matching tattoos inspired by the Broadway musical turned movie during an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon.

The act prompted "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu to label their dedication to the project "hardcore" and "intense."

"He was like, 'We're not even done yet,'" Grande said, noting Chu's reaction. "I was like, 'Yeah. Should we not be doing this?'"

The stars detailed their ink with a special tattoo tour during the podcast, during which they pointed out the matching poppy hand tattoos they share. Both Grande, 31, and Erivo showed off their ink via Instagram Stories earlier this year.

Erivo also revealed that she has Elphaba's iconic hat and broom as well as a quote from the witch herself: "Maybe some of us are just different." Grande, on the other hand, also has Glinda "from the 1901 L. Frank Baum book," referring to 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.'

During the process of tattooing their multiple 'Wicked' references, Grande stated there had been a bit of hesitation, hoping people would "like it" and the ideas behind their ink.

"It is what it is," Erivo, 37, had responded at the time. "It's here."

Both Grande and Erivo have been seen gushing over each other as well as their friendship that mirrors that of Glinda and Elphaba in 'Wicked.' After discussing their ink and Chu's reaction to their dedication, they noted how often they tend to chat together on FaceTime, proving that their bond has transcended that of co-stars.

"She sometimes, I think, wants to hang up, and I just keep going and going and going," the "7 Rings" singer said of the pair's "five-hour" conversations, noting that she'll often call Erivo to "keep her company."

'Wicked' will be split into two separate films. The first part is set to debut in theaters on November 22.