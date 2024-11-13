A disappointed bride is making waves across social media after she went viral entering an empty venue at her wedding ceremony.

Fans online were shocked, however, insinuated that there must be "more to the story" and inquired as to how this could have happened without her knowledge.

That said, the bride — who goes by Kalina_Marie_23 on social media— spoke out, maintaining that she's simply just as confused as everyone else.

"This is our entrance to our Masqurade [sp] ball. The Masqurade [sp] ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to," she wrote in the caption of the popular TikTok post.

"FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1 pm. My mum messaged me at 1:15pm that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2 o'clock, to five people, in a venue planned for 40."

She continued: "I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration...but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty."

Viewers from all over the world felt the bride's pain, as many sent positivity and love in the comment section. "NAH REDO THIS. WE ALL SHOWING UP," one fan boldly stated, followed by an additional 19K fans who liked the comment.

"Sis, I havent spoken to 125 of the 150 people at my wedding in over 3 years. Those 5 people loved every ounce of watching y'all unite as one!" a second wrote. "Let's do it over. This time invite me and the rest of us. We'll show up and out. I love you beautiful and congratulations!!" a third supported.

When another fan told the bride she now has 52K people ready to watch her enter, the bride revealed that she was shocked to see the post take the internet by storm. "I never imagined my video would blow up like this. I'm speechless honestly [tear, love, and praise emojis] thank you everyone!!!!" she wrote.

The bride and her husband got engaged back in 2019, however were unable to have a wedding ceremony due to the pandemic. She stated per the 'New York Post' that she was sure to check in with her guest prior to attending. Despite 20 confirmed guests, many were still a no-show.

"If I could answer that, I would tell you. And no, I haven't really received a lot of messages explaining why people weren't there or giving me excuses," she said. "We've been having to deal with the grief of deleting a lot of people out of our lives," she stated per the outlet, adding that many of his family members "didn't show up as well."

Today, the bride has gained millions of fans all over the world and managed to still have a first dance with her husband, despite the disappointing turnout.