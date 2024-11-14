Ray J has apologized to Pastor Jamal Bryant for threatening the pastor amid the release of a podcast episode that "wasn't cleared."

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the singer took to Instagram, expressing his regret towards his actions. "I apologize to Jamal Bryant. It's not OK," said the 43-year-old. "Speaking that kind of language to a pastor is unbelievable. It's uncalled for. It's disrespectful; it's distasteful. It's disgraceful."

He continued, "I don't care what I said it for. No matter what prompted me to say that." The For the Love of Ray J alum then admitted that he was "going through it in the interview in real time," which is why he didn't want the podcast episode to be released.

"I'm sorry, Pastor Bryant," he added. "I lost it and I was very angry because I'm scared that some of the stuff I said, that I wasn't supposed to say, could affect me legally and stuff like that so I just lost it and I shouldn't say words like that." Ray J then asked the pastor to pray for him and offered to pray with him and "the whole church."

"PASTOR BRYANT! I take full accountability for my words! I apologize to you and the whole church community," he captioned the video. "What I did might be unforgivable but I still want you to know that I'm sorry and it was not ok what I did. I would love to pray with you and hopefully we can work this out and maybe.. just maybe you can help me moving forward. I'm human and I made a big mistake with this one."

Two days prior, Ray J menaced the pastor, saying, "If y'all play that interview, somebody getting snatched off the pulpit." The artist then claimed that the way he was treated by Bryant was "dirty and illegal," as the episode was "not cleared."

Bryant responded in an Instagram post, writing, "It was both surprising and disheartening to wake up to unfounded threats and baseless accusations directed at me. As part of our commitment to honest dialogue, we ensured that specific comments with potential legal ramifications were edited out of the interview to safeguard the best interest of a brother beloved."

