Jennifer Lawrence wowed fans when she graced the red carpet showing off her baby bump.

The star arrived at the Hammer Museum on November 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, California, for the premiere of 'Bread & Roses' — directed and produced by Sahra Mani and co-produced by Lawrence.

'ENSTARZ' reported that the actress was expecting her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, on October 20. She and her husband also share a 2-year-old son, Cy.

The 34-year-old confidently strutted the red carpet in an elegant and whimsical off-the-shoulder gown, featuring satin and chiffon accents, and minimal jewelry.

Along with the regal black dress, Lawrence was photographed caressing her baby belly with her hands interlocked across the dress. Her makeup was a natural smokey look with her hair tucked behind her ears.

The actress made another stylish appearance at the "Zurawski V Texas" premiere during the 2024 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 23. The superstar flaunted a white double-breasted shirtdress with the collar off the shoulder, a black waist belt above her baby bump, and black shoes. The appearance came hours after the actress debuted her chic new hair look, per 'PEOPLE.'

'Bread & Roses' — co-produced by Lawrence herself — "offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women's rights and livelihoods. The film follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy," the longline of the film details.

Jennifer Lawrence poses with Malala Yousafzai, producer Justine Ciarrocchi and director Sahra Mani at the “Bread & Roses” premiere pic.twitter.com/bNjb3aubM7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 15, 2024

"Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight," the description concluded.

The powerful documentary — which is not yet rated — released on November 22. See more on 'Bread & Roses' on Apple TV+.