Rock star Dave Grohl's personal life remains in the spotlight as his wife Jordyn Blum was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) airport sans wedding ring.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' the 48-year-old former model was spotted with the couple's eldest daughter Violet, keeping a low profile in casual attire while navigating the airport terminal.

Just two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Grohl, 55, had called off divorce proceedings amid what's become known as his "secret baby scandal," stemming from an Instagram post.

The Foo Fighters frontman stunned fans in September with the confession that he'd fathered a child outside of his marriage.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Grohl is desperate to salvage his family life: "He's no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife," one source revealed. Another added that "he doesn't want to lose his family."

The situation has cast a shadow over the couple's 21-year marriage, though sources claim Blum has known about the baby "for a while." The couple already shares three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Grohl addressed the situation head-on in a September 10 social media statement, writing: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her." He pledged to "regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Blum's friends are reportedly begging her to end the marriage, despite claims that Grohl wants to preserve it.

An insider explained: "Her besties have begged her to move forward with the split. Not to go back with him at any cost. There were lots of tears during the session." One friend warned: "She'll lose total respect for her if she takes Dave back and she'll walk away from their decades-long friendship."

This isn't Grohl's first experience with infidelity-related relationship troubles. His previous marriage to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood ended in 1997 following similar circumstances.

The mother of Grohl's fourth child remains unnamed.