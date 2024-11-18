YouTuber Rosanna Pansino shocked listeners of her new podcast Rodiculous with an unexpected move: smoking her late father's ashes.

In the podcast's debut episode, released on Saturday, Nov. 16, Pansino shared that her father, who is known by the moniker of Papa Pizza, died of leukemia five years ago.

"Before he passed, he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes," she explained. "At first my mom was a little bit hesitant 'cause she thought this is kind of hippie... people are going to judge us. But as time has gone on and it's been 5 years now [since his passing], we just really think that it's the right time to do what my dad wanted to honor him the way he wanted."

Pansino then revealed her dad's unusual request. "He told me and my mom that he would like us to take his ashes, mix it with some soil and grow a marijuana plant and smoke him," she said.

After discussing the idea during the episode with grief expert David Kessler, who supported her decision, the YouTuber declared that it was time to comply with her father's wishes alongside her mom, Mia, and sister, Molly. "Now, without further ado, we are going to honor my dad Papa Pizza by fulfilling his dying wish and I'm gonna smoke my dead dad," Pansino announced.

Pansino explained that while she chose to smoke the blunt on-camera, Molly and Mia preferred not to be filmed during the intimate moment; they would instead join her afterward. Once the family reunited, they discussed the experience. "The blunt we smoked was delicious," Pansino said, with her sister adding, "I'm not a big smoker, and I don't ever remember it tasting that good."

The episode quickly went viral, with many voicing their polarizing opinions over Pansino's decision.

"Oh my gosh??? This is insane," someone commented in a preview clip shared by the YouTuber on her personal Instagram. Another commenter decided to stop being a fan. "Andddd after many years I think it's time for an unfollow.... I'm sorry Ro, I've always adored you and I totally get wanting to honor your dad, but I don't ride on that train and never will. Best wishes for you. Take care," they wrote.

However, others thought this was a sweet way of honoring Papa Pizza's memory. "This is so wholesome and silly, but also so bittersweet. Glad he got what he wanted," read a comment. Another fan wrote, "Such an awesome idea of his, and so special for you to follow through with. I hope this brought you healing, Ro."

