Richard Gere shocked viewers of the 'TODAY' show on Wednesday, November 20, when he flipped off Savannah Guthrie during a live segment.

The gesture comes just a day after Cher caused a stir by dropping an F-bomb on the same program.

After a clip from Gere's new show, 'The Agency,' aired on the morning show, the camera returned to the studio, revealing Gere with his middle finger raised toward Guthrie. The 75-year-old actor caught the 52-year-old anchor off guard, prompting her to quickly cover his hand with papers and ask, "What did you just do?"

Gere casually responded, "Sorry, but that's what I did in the piece." Guthrie playfully reprimanded him, saying, "You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show," and added, "I'm bleeping you. You know, Cher was on here doing an F-bomb yesterday, so I don't know what's happened."

The father of one explained that he was demonstrating part of a scene from 'The Agency' that wasn't shown in the clip aired by 'TODAY.'

"We cut that part out," Guthrie clarified. Gere replied, "I could see that, but it didn't make any sense without that."

The incident came just a day after Cher, 78, made headlines for cursing during her interview on the show.

While promoting her memoir, 'Cher: The Memoir: Part One,' she recounted advice Lucille Ball once gave her. Cher warned, "I can't say" the words on TV, but when reassured by host Hoda Kotb, she revealed, "She said, 'F**k it, you're the one with the talent.' "

The chaotic back-to-back moments have left fans amused, with Guthrie jokingly pointing out the show's sudden turn toward edgier live content.