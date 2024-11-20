Jay Leno recently revealed details about a terrifying accident that left him with multiple injuries.

Speaking to 'Inside Edition,' the former 'Tonight Show' host shared that he fell 60 feet down a hill while staying at a hotel about 30 miles outside Pittsburgh.

According to reporter Jim Moret, Leno had decided to take a shortcut down the hill on his way to dinner before his show.

Footage from the interview showed the 74-year-old wearing an eye patch over his swollen left eye, which he later uncovered to reveal extensive bruising on the left side of his face.

His injuries didn't end there. Leno explained, "I broke my wrist, lost the nail on the finger, and then I'm all black and blue," while gesturing toward his bandaged wrist and finger. He added that he "hit a bunch of rocks" during the fall.

This is not Leno's first brush with serious injuries. In November 2022, he suffered burns to his face during a gasoline fire and received care at the Grossman Burn Center. Just two months later, in January 2023, he fell off his motorcycle, breaking his collarbone, two ribs, and cracking both kneecaps, as he told the 'Las Vegas Review-Journal.'

Despite his injuries, Leno maintained his characteristic humor. At the 2024 Daytime Beauty Awards, he jokingly called himself a "two-faced bastard" while honoring Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon who treated him. He quipped, "I called Dr. Grossman and I said, 'Listen, I need another face. The other face you got was great, but I just need another.' "

A testament to his resilience, Leno performed just three hours after his recent fall.

According to 'Inside Edition,' he also plans to take the stage on Wednesday, November 20, for Comedy for a Cause, benefiting The Grossman Burn Foundation. Last weekend, he performed at the Yaamava' Casino, showing his commitment to comedy even in the face of repeated setbacks.