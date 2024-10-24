Jamie Foxx has recently addressed rumors regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' involvement in his mysterious 2023 hospitalization. According to several eyewitnesses who attended Foxx's Netflix special taping, titled What Had Happened Was, the comedian briefly spoke about allegations linking Diddy to the health scare. However, attendees had varying memories of exactly what was said during the shows, which were held over three days in October 2024.

Videographer and producer Choke No Joke, who attended two of Foxx's shows, claimed that Foxx directly accused Diddy of being responsible for what happened to him, even stating, "Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs]." Choke added that he was unsure whether these comments were meant to be part of a joke or taken seriously but suggested that viewers could judge for themselves once the special airs.

However, another attendee, Dennis L.A. White, recalled Foxx addressing the rumors differently. According to White, Foxx told the audience, "People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would've been dead." White also noted that Foxx did not mention any involvement of law enforcement but spent a portion of his routine talking about Diddy in a comedic light.

Despite the differing accounts, one thing was clear: Foxx seized the opportunity during his special to discuss his side of the story. After the performances, Foxx posted on Instagram, saying, "God is good. ... I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story, and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia," referencing the city where he was hospitalized. Foxx has yet to reveal full details of his health ordeal but continues to assure fans that he has recovered and is grateful for the support.