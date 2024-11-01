Jamie Foxx is finally gearing up to give fans an explanation for the rocky year he endured back in 2023, telling his story through comedy.

Described as "the story we've been waiting for," Foxx is revealing the details behind his harrowing health scare which shocked many and sparked rumors about his physical wellness in his comeback comedy special 'What Had Happened Was...'

The 56-year-old was hospitalized in April 2023 after experiencing what his daughter, Corinne Foxx, described as a "medical complication" at the time.

After his time in a physical rehab center, Foxx spoke briefly about the ordeal, admitting that he "doesn't remember" anything because he was "gone" for 20 days after taking medication for a severe headache, per 'ENSTARZ.'

"The story we've been waiting for. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... premieres globally December 10, only on Netflix," the movie hub wrote regarding the bombshell trailer tease.

The 'Django' star took to social media in early September, describing the film as "an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!"

"Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between," the post added. "Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection."

The Oscar-winning star and beloved comedian will be coming to a screen near you to "set the record straight" in the special directed by Hamish Hamilton.

Although the exact cause of his ordeal was kept private, Foxx later shared that he faced "dire straits" and felt close to death after sudden intense symptoms.

"You coming back to the stand up?? Man let's go!!!" one excited fan exclaimed. "Please air it on one of these streaming apps I beg of u," a second pleaded. "Love youuuu one of the kindest superstars I've ever met in Hollywood! I will be there to support you," a third encouraged.

"I love Jamie Foxx, but I hate how everything needs to be monetized. I appreciated that he went through something and wanted to keep it private," one fan wrote in the YouTube comments. "So he refused to say what happened to him because he wanted to make money out of it? Greedy," another poked. "Diddy is what happened!!!!!" a third speculated.

'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...' is scheduled to premiere globally December 10 on Netflix.