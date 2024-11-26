Ashlyn Harris, now dating Sophia Bush, has shared new details about the breakdown of her marriage to Ali Krieger, over a year after their separation. Speaking candidly on the 'Naked Sports with Cari Champion' podcast on November 25, Harris revealed her perspective on their relationship's unraveling, which she feels was overlooked in the public narrative.

"I said, 'Okay I love this human so much, I want to make this work,'" Harris explained of her mindset as their marriage faltered. "'Even though I'm sacrificing what makes me happy and seen, this is for the greater good because this is compromise.'"

Harris, who retired from soccer in 2022 while Krieger continued playing until March 2023, described how their relationship began to feel transactional. "I constantly wanted more," Harris admitted. "I constantly wanted the feeling of being loved the same way I loved—I just felt like I wasn't a priority."

As their marriage deteriorated, Harris said she made a desperate effort to save it, even suggesting an open relationship. "I became very good at disassociating," Harris recalled. "I started trying all of these things, I was like, 'Let's do an open marriage,' and that's just not even me."

Harris also addressed the perception that she quickly moved on after her divorce, debuting her relationship with Bush just a month later. While acknowledging the pain involved, she described the separation as "the hardest thing" she's ever faced. "People miss that," she said. "People think only one person was in pain or people think you have to choose a side. That you have to really punish this person because the idea you had through social media didn't manage your expectations."

Harris admitted fault in the situation, stating, "I had to take my power back, and people were hurt in that process."

Krieger, however, shared in September that she is healing and in a private new relationship. "[With] everything I went through last year, I want to keep that more so for me and for her," Krieger said. "I think it's really important that I take this process slower, have a good concern for it, and make sure that it's moving in the right direction before any big announcement."