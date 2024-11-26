This pair's unlikely friendship, which began with a mistaken text message in 2016, has become a beloved internet story that keeps on giving.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are continuing their heartwarming Thanksgiving tradition for the ninth year, with Hinton hosting this year's celebration.

Hinton shared the news on Instagram Monday with a photo collage of their years together, writing, "Excited to announce that I'm hosting Thanksgiving this year for Wanda and I! Looking forward to a day filled with good food, great company, and lasting memories. Year 9 coming soon!"

Dench recently revealed a breast cancer diagnosis in October, which made this year's Thanksgiving celebration more uncertain.

In a message shared to Hinton's social media last month, Dench explained how a routine CT scan for bronchitis led to the unexpected discovery.

"In 2022 I turned 65 years old and I thought I would have my last mammogram and not have to think about it again. But I was wrong," she wrote.

Read more: Diddy Will Feast on Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches for Thanksgiving Dinner While Awaiting Trial

Their friendship began when Dench accidentally texted Hinton instead of her grandson about Thanksgiving dinner. After realizing the mistake, Hinton jokingly asked if he could still come, to which Dench responded, "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone."

Since then, they've shared every Thanksgiving together, supporting each other through life's challenges, including the loss of Dench's husband Lonnie to COVID-19 in 2020. Previously, Hinton was in a relationship when visiting Dench and her family for the holiday, though the pair seem to have broken up over the past year.

Their story has captured so many hearts that Netflix announced plans for "The Thanksgiving Text," a film about the pair's viral friendship story.

"We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn't ordinarily make," the pair said in a Netflix statement. "We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message."