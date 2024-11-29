It seems Sophia Grace is being blasted by fans who are talking smack about her second pregnancy.

The 21-year-old, who went viral after covering Nicki Minaj's song "Super Bass" on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" as a child, posted her clap back to fans on Instagram Wednesday, November 27, making it clear the she is unapologetic and unbothered.

Now, an influencer for the trendy clothing site Fashion Nova, the second-time-around pregnant influencer wrote fans' complaints on the video, penning: "19 & 21 is way too young to have kids!! You should have waited until you are 30+ [angry face]."

The model recorded herself lip syncing over a "Dance Moms" audio clip, where Abby said: "When my mother was 17, she paid the mortgage on her parents' house," to which the voiceover responds, "I don't really give a s**t what your mother did."

Brownlee recorded the video with her 1-year-old son sitting on her lap, River, who simply looked into the camera and smiled.

"Don't listen to them, I'm 25 unmarried and childless but I prefer it that way for now not ready," one fan responded in the thread. "I had my daughter at 22 years and now she's going to turn 14 on December there's nothing wrong with having kids young. I think it's actually kind of better," another said. "You'll get to see your kids grow old and have their own kids. I wish I had mine in my twenties," another defended.

Brownlee appeared on 'Ellen' with her friend, Rosie McClelland, to cover Minaj's hit 2010 song, "Super Bass" 13 years ago.

The two are seen as children wearing pink princess crowns and tiaras as they bounced together on stage singing the lyrics to the audience. When Minaj appeared on set, Brownlee jumped for joy into her arms, to which Minaj responded with hugs and kisses.

The pair recreated the viral moment at Sophia Grace's baby shower. To make the video, the cousins used the original audio from 2011 when they appeared on the show. They lip synched to the song as the video captures them set against a backdrop of pink balloons.

For the video, posted on November 20, Sophia Grace wore an off-the-shoulder pink dress showing off her baby bump while Rosie sported a black crop top, grey skirt with zipper details and black combat boots.

Brownlee became a mom back in February 2023 after welcoming her son, River, reportedly via emergency C-section. River was born four months after the influencer's pregnancy was revealed, per 'Page Six.'

"I heard [my baby] cry and then I cried because I couldn't believe that I had my own baby," Brownlee said to 'PEOPLE' of her journey to motherhood. "It was just so surreal."