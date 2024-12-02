Gio Helou and his wife, Tiffany, stars of 'Selling the OC,' are mourning a devastating loss as they navigate their journey to expand their family.

The couple, who are parents to 14-month-old Theodore Georges Helou, opened up about their recent experience with pregnancy loss.

"Pregnancy loss. Two words I never imagined would be mine," Tiffany wrote on Instagram on November 30. She described the last two weeks as filled with both emotional and physical pain but noted that it occurred during a season of reflection and gratitude.

In her heartfelt post, Tiffany shared the timeline of events, from the excitement of discovering she was pregnant to the heartbreak of learning it was an ectopic pregnancy.

"It was our first month trying to conceive baby #2 and the happy shock and surprise at those two pink lines was quickly washed away in a wave of blood tests, ultrasounds and an ER visit, all confirming that it was an ectopic pregnancy that never had a chance of survival," she wrote. "I've cried out to God countless times since this began, WHY?"

Despite their grief, the Helous are leaning on their faith and the joy they find in their son, Theodore. "In the deepest moments of grief, I still have joy... joy in our sweet Teddy, joy in the strength of my marriage, joy in our family and friends... and joy in God and his goodness," Tiffany added.

Their openness has drawn an outpouring of support from their 'Selling the OC' cast mates and fans alike. "Love you all," co-star Polly Brindle commented.

Tiffany later expressed gratitude for the messages, writing, "This world is so Broken but God is SO good."